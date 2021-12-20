Lions Make Six Moves Including Placing QB Jared Goff On COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves on Monday including placing QB Jared Goff on the COVID-19 list.

The full list of moves includes:

Lions activate CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams from the COVID-19 list.

and RB from the COVID-19 list. Lions placed QB Jared Goff and T Matt Nelson on the COVID-19 list.

and T on the COVID-19 list. Lions signed RB Craig Reynolds to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.

Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Goff has appeared in 13 games for the Lions and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.