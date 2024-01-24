Lions Make Three Moves Including Officially Signing TE Zach Ertz

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including signing TE Zach Ertz to their practice squad.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Lions placed TE Brock Wright on Injured Reserve.

Lions signed DL Tyson Alualu to their Active Roster.

Lions TE Zach Ertz to their Practice Squad.

Ertz, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

