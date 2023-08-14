Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Avery Davis and C Alex Mollette to the roster on Monday.

#Lions have waived injured WR Trey Quinn and signed WR Avery Davis and C Alex Mollette. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 14, 2023

To free up space on the roster, the Lions waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.

Quinn, 27, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by Washington. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but was eventually waived with an injury settlement.

Quinn had a contract with the Broncos last offseason but was cut before the season. He signed with the Lions earlier during training camp.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.