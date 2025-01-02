Lions Make Two Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived WR Tom Kennedy.

Additionally, the Lions have signed S Morice Norris to the practice squad.

Norris, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State following the 2024 draft. He was waived with an injury settlement in August but was brought back on the practice squad in September.

After getting promoted to the active roster in Week 17, the Lions waived him a few days later.

In 2024, Norris has appeared in one game for the Lions.