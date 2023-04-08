Lions Making Strong Offer For QB Teddy Bridgewater

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Lions have made a “strong contract offer” for veteran free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Fowler adds that Bridgewater is drawing interest from multiple teams and is taking his time to decide where he is playing.

If he joins the Lions, he would be reunited with HC Dan Campbell from their time together with the Saints.

Bridgewater, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal and is now testing the free agent market.

In 2022, Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Dolphins, throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 683 yards and a completion percentage of 62 percent.

We will have more on Bridgewater as it becomes available.