Lions Matching 49ers Offer Sheet On TE Brock Wright

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions have decided to match the 49ers offer sheet on RFA TE Brock Wright, which was for three years at $12 million and included $6 million guaranteed.

Wright, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason but earned a promotion back to the active roster during the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Wright as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2023, Wright appeared in 14 games for the Lions and caught 13 passes on 14 targets for 91 yards and one touchdown.