Lions Officially Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions announced their 2021 coaching staff under new HC Dan Campbell on Wednesday.

Here’s the full staff:

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Anthony Lynn – Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

Dom Capers – Senior Defensive Assistant

Mark DeLeone – Inside Linebackers

Brian Duker – Defensive Assistant

Tanner Engstrand – Offensive Quality Control

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Ben Johnson – Tight Ends

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

DeOn'tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship

Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Assistant

Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control

Todd Wash – Defensive Line

Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration

David Corrao – Director of Football Research

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Campbell, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 1999. He played 11 seasons for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an interim in 2010 and actually took over for Joe Philbin as the team’s interim head coach. The Saints hired him a year later as their assistant head coach/TEs coach.

Lynn, 51, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017. Earlier this year, they signed him to a one-year extension through 2021.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn has led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

Glenn, 48, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he’s remained in New Orleans ever since.