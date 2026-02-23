Lions Officially Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions have officially finalized their coaching staff for the 2026 season under HC Dan Campbell.

The following are the changes to Detroit’s staff for 2026:

Mike Kafka hired as pass game coordinator

Steve Oliver hired as TEs coach

Dan Skipper hired as offensive assistant

hired as offensive assistant David Shaw moved to pass game specialist

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams, including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and, most recently, the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach. Kafka served as the team’s interim HC for the final seven games of the 2025 season when Brian Daboll was fired.

In 2025, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards, and No. 10 in passing yards. The Giants were 2-5 in the seven games Kafka served as head coach.