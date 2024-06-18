Lions Officially Sign K Jake Bates, Waive K James Turner

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially signed Michigan Panthers K Jake Bates to the roster. 

In a corresponding move, the Lions waived K James Turner

Bates, 25, played soccer for two seasons at Central Arkansas before transferring to Texas State and switching to football as a kickoff specialist. He did that for three years, spending his final year at Arkansas after another transfer. 

Bates had a stint with the Texans for about a week in 2023 during the preseason. He later joined the Michigan Panthers for the 2024 UFL season. 

In 2024, Bates was 17-22 on field goal attempts. 

