Lions Officially Sign K Jake Bates, Waive K James Turner

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially signed Michigan Panthers K Jake Bates to the roster.
In a corresponding move, the Lions waived K James Turner.
Bates, 25, played soccer for two seasons at Central Arkansas before transferring to Texas State and switching to football as a kickoff specialist. He did that for three years, spending his final year at Arkansas after another transfer.
Bates had a stint with the Texans for about a week in 2023 during the preseason. He later joined the Michigan Panthers for the 2024 UFL season.
In 2024, Bates was 17-22 on field goal attempts.
