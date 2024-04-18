Lions Officially Unveil New Uniforms

The Detroit Lions officially unveiled their new uniforms for the 2024 season on Thursday.

The Lions also posted a video highlighting their latest look:

The Lions’ home uniforms are their standard blue jerseys and silver pants with a “refreshed Honolulu Blue” from their last uniform update.

“Behold a modern take on the most iconic Detroit Lions uniform ever worn. In refreshed “Honolulu Blue”, the Home jersey welcomes back a classic white number font, and is paired with pants in true silver – the way it was meant to be. New shoulder and pant striping borrows from the racing stripes used on the Ford Mustang, and both notably include the return of white accents.

“The inside collar is inscribed with “One Pride”, in honor of our team’s passionate and frenzied fan base that packs Ford Field to create one of the most intimidating game day atmospheres in the NFL.”

Detroit’s road uniforms include their white jerseys and blue pants combo.

“The Road uniform features a bright white jersey with classic blue numbers outlined in silver, to be worn with either solid blue or white pants. For the first time in team history, the Lions will proudly wear “Detroit” across their chest on the road, keeping home close to the heart.

“The inside collar is trimmed in blue, a nod to the hardworking heritage of the city and the formidable play of its football team. It’s also inscribed with “313”, as another reminder of who the team represents when they suit up on the road.”

The Lions introduced a new black uniform that will be worn with a new blue helmet.

“Heavily influenced by the grit and swagger our team brings to the field, this alternate uniform reintroduces black to the Lions on-field closet. A reinterpretation of a jersey worn in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s by former players including Head Coach Dan Campbell, it bears the Lions wordmark across the chest so whoever lines up across from us knows they’re in for a long day.

“The continued use of the blue trim inside the collar ensures that whether worn at Ford Field or on the road, a blue-collar mentality remains a constant. Inscribed with “Motor City”, the collar also pays tribute to Detroit and the Ford Family’s iconic place in American history.”

The team will still use their throwback uniforms from the 1950s teams.

“The Lions’ closet will continue to feature a classic uniform as a nod to the late 50s teams that dominated the early era of professional football. The refreshed blue is the only change the team made to the classic uniform as they will still feature classic numbers in silver with no outline. The jersey will be paired with silver stripe-less pants and blue socks.”