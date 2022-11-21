Lions Open Practice Window For WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions announced they have opened the practice window for first-round WR Jameson Williams.

Good morning. Jameson Williams will return to practice today. pic.twitter.com/o8iwxY5dbe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2022

Williams has been on the non-football injury list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game in his final collegiate season.

This is the first step in the process of getting Williams back on the field. He has three weeks to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Williams, 21, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compared him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.