Lions Place RB Jamaal Williams & S Tracy Walker On COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions announced that they have placed RB Jamaal Williams and S Tracy Walker on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

This is an unfortunate turn for Detroit given D’Andre Swift was already ruled out from Week 14 with a shoulder injury.

Williams, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent back in March.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 10 games and recorded 110 rushing attempts for 459 yards (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 22 receptions for 126 yards (5.7 YPC).