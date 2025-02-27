The Lions plan to release LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin at the start of the new league year, according to Tom Pelissero.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Reeves-Maybin will create $1,895,000 of cap space to go along with $2.75 million of dead money.

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

In 2024, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.