Lions Re-Sign LB Anthony Pittman

The Detroit Lions re-signed LB Anthony Pittman to a contract extension on Friday, according to .

Pittman was a restricted free agent but the two sides were able to work out a new deal.

Pittman, 28, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Pittman returned on a futures deal in 2021 and signed an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and 2023. He signed on with the Commanders as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason. Pittman went on to join the Jaguars practice squad in October before the Lions signed him, once again, in December.

In 2024, Pittman appeared in one game for the Jaguars and three games for the Lions, recording three tackles and one pass defense.