Lions Re-Sign LB Mitchell Agude

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed LB Mitchell Agude.

Agude, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp and caught on with Detroit’s practice squad a month later.

The Lions released Agude at the end of camp before the 2024 season and he spent the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December.

In 2024, Agude appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded three total tackles and a forced fumble.