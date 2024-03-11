Lions Re-Sign OL Graham Glasgow For Three Years, $20M

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions have re-signed OL Graham Glasgow to a three-year deal worth up to $20 million.

Glasgow is a reliable veteran who ended up starting most of last season at right guard, but he can also play center.

Both of Detroit’s starting guards were set to hit free agency, so keeping Glasgow is a big move to keep as much continuity up front as possible.

Glasgow, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

The Broncos opted to release Glasgow in 2023 and he returned to the Lions on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Glasgow appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and made 15 starts, primarily at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 guard out of 79 qualifying players.