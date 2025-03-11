Lions Re-Signing DL Myles Adams

Dave Birkett reports the Lions are re-signing RFA DL Myles Adams to a one-year deal.

Adams, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of training camp.

After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad in December 2021 only to release him a few weeks later. Seattle signed him in January of 2021. He re-signed with the Seahawks on three straight one-year deals.

Seattle released him in November 2024 and brought him back to the practice squad but he was lost to the Lions active roster shortly after.

In 2024, Adams appeared in seven games and recorded seven tackles and one sack.