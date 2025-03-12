Lions Re-Signing DT Levi Onwuzurike

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are re-signing DT Levi Onwuzurike to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

The former second-rounder had the start of his career in Detroit derailed by a back injury but he had his healthiest and best season in 2024.

Onwuzurike, 27, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He just finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 with a $3,286,467 signing bonus.

In 2024, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.