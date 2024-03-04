Lions Re-Signing TE Shane Zylstra

The Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed TE Shane Zylstra to a new contract.

Zylstra, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster that year.

In 2022, Zylstra appeared in 13 games for the Lions and caught 11 passes for 60 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He did not appear in a game in 2023.