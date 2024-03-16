Lions Re-Signing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones To One-Year Contract

Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions are re-signing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.

Peoples-Jones, 25, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but will now return to Detroit for another season.

In 2023, Peoples-Jones appeared in seven games for the Browns and eight games for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Peoples-Jones as it becomes available.