Lions Release DL Christian Covington

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are releasing DL Christian Covington ahead of the roster cuts deadline.

Covington, 29, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract in 2021 and he eventually joined their practice before getting promoted.

The Lions signed Covington to a contract this past May.

In 2022, Covington appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss.