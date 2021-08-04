Lions Release OLB Reggie Gilbert

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve released OLB Reggie Gilbert.

Gilbert, 28, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Gilbert spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons on Green Bay’s practice squad, and was promoted to the active roster for the 2018 season.

Gilbert re-signed with the Packers on a one-year exclusive rights deal for the 2019 season before being traded to the Titans. He returned to Tennessee the following year on a one-year deal but was waived with an injury designation in August.

Gilbert spent parts of last year with the Cardinals and Jaguars before Jacksonville released him in December. The Lions signed him to a contract in June.

In 2019, Gilbert appeared in 11 games and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.