Lions Releasing TE Derrick Deese From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they are releasing TE Derrick Deese from their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Lions practice squad members:

WR Maurice Alexander

LB Jarrad Davis

T Obinna Eze

TE Garrett Griffin

DL Bruce Hector

LB James Houston

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

LB Anthony Pittman

T Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith

K Aldrick Rosas

RB Jermar Jefferson

QB Tim Boyle

Deese, 24, went undrafted out of San Jose State before catching on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.

He is the son of Derrick Deese Sr., who won a Super Bowl with the 49ers while playing as a left tackle and was also a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his three years at San Jose State, Deese played in 25 games, catching 65 passes for 902 yards and six touchdowns.