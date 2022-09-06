Lions Releasing TE Derrick Deese From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they are releasing TE Derrick Deese from their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Lions practice squad members:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Jarrad Davis
- T Obinna Eze
- TE Garrett Griffin
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB James Houston
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- LB Anthony Pittman
- T Dan Skipper
- CB Saivion Smith
- K Aldrick Rosas
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- QB Tim Boyle
Deese, 24, went undrafted out of San Jose State before catching on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.
He is the son of Derrick Deese Sr., who won a Super Bowl with the 49ers while playing as a left tackle and was also a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During his three years at San Jose State, Deese played in 25 games, catching 65 passes for 902 yards and six touchdowns.
