Lions Restructured QB Jared Goff’s Deal For $15M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Lions restructured QB Jared Goff‘s deal to create an additional $15 million in cap space.

Detroit converted $20 million of Goff’s base salary into a signing bonus and spread it out over the remainder of his contract.

This indicates at least a little more commitment on the part of the Lions to Goff, as he previously had no dead money on his deal after being traded from the Rams.

Goff, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2020, Goff appeared in 15 games for the Rams and thrown for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns.