Lions Rule Out TE Sam LaPorta With Knee Injury

Lions TE Sam LaPorta was carted off the field after his foot appeared to get stuck in the turf and was later ruled out with a knee injury

LaPorta, 22, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,721,089 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, LaPorta appeared in 40 games and caught 153 passes for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2023, LaPorta appeared in 16 games for the Lions, catching 81 passes for 860 yards (10.1 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We will have more news on LaPorta as it becomes available.