Lions Selected To Appear On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The Detroit Lions have been chosen to appear on the 2022 season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, the team and the NFL announced.

Lions President Rod Wood said in a statement:

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports & NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

This will be the first time in 17 seasons that an NFC North team will be featured on the show, which follows an NFL team through training camp as they prepare for the season.

The Cowboys were last year’s Hard Knocks team, with a premiere of an in-season edition of the show also following the Colts.

The first of five episodes will air on Tuesday, Aug. 9, then air weekly until Sept. 6.