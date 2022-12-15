Lions Sign CB Khalil Dorsey To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve signed CB Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad.

Here’s the Lions updated practice squad:

  1. LB Jarrad Davis
  2. T Obinna Eze
  3. TE Garrett Griffin
  4. CB Saivion Smith (injured)
  5. RB Jermar Jefferson
  6. OT Darrin Paulo
  7. WR Brandon Zylstra
  8. K Sam Ficken
  9. WR Maurice Alexander
  10. DT Demetrius Taylor
  11. DB Brady Breeze
  12. WR Stanley Berryhill
  13. DB A.J. Parker
  14. DB Jarren Williams
  15. QB Joshua Dobbs
  16. CB Khalil Dorsey

Dorsey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practices quad before catching on with the Giants this past May. New York waived him coming out of the preseason. 

During his college career at NAU, Dorsey recorded 197 tackles, 1 sack, eight interceptions, 41 passes defended and three forced fumbles over the course of four seasons and 44 games.

