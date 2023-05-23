Lions Sign First-Round LB Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions have officially signed No. 18 overall pick LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract, according to the team.

Campbell, 22, was the Butkus Award winner in 2022 as well as the Willliam V. Campbell Trophy winner and a Unanimous All-American following his final season at Iowa.

The Lions selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $15,743,778 contract that includes a $8,450,020 signing bonus and will carry a $2,862,505 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Campbell appeared in 34 games and racked up 299 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.