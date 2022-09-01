Lions Sign K Aldrick Rosas To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve signed K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.

Here’s the Lions updated practice squad:

Rosas, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released during the offseason.

Rosas had stints with the Jaguars and Saints before joining the Lions this past February on a futures contract. Detroit released him during roster cuts.

In 2021, Rosas appeared in four games for the Saints and converted 1 of 4 field goals attempts and all 13 extra-point tries.