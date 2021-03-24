Lions Sign LB Alex Anzalone To One-Year, $1.75M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions are signing LB Alex Anzalone to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

A number of former Saints coaches have migrated to Detroit this offseason and Anzalone looks to be following them.

Anzalone, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

Anzalone was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2020, Anzalone appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and recorded 41 tackles and no sacks or interceptions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.