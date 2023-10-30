Lions Sign RB Devine Ozigbo To Active Roster, Call Up OL Michael Niese

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster and elevated OL Michael Niese from the practice squad for Monday night football.

#Lions have signed RB Devine Ozigbo to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad and elevated OL Michael Niese to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2023

Ozigbo, 27, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. From there, Ozigbo had stints with the Saints, Patriots and Broncos before joining the Lions this summer.

Detroit later signed Ozigbo to their practice squad.

In 2023, Devine Ozigbo has appeared in two games for the Lions and rushed for five yards on three carries.