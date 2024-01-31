Lions Sign WR Daurice Fountain To Futures Contract

The Detroit Lions announced they signed WR Daurice Fountain to a futures contract on Wednesday.

Detroit has now signed the following futures contract:

LB Mitchell Agude WR Maurice Alexander G Matt Farniok RB Jake Funk T Connor Galvin DB Craig James RB Jermar Jefferson DB Brandon Joseph WR Tom Kennedy T Michael Niese DT Chris Smith TE Noah Togiai WR Daurice Fountain

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Fountain, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.

Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts’ practice squad and the active roster.

The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in 2021 before releasing him and adding him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bears on a futures deal for 2022 before being let go at the end of the preseason and returned to the practice squad.

In 2021, Fountain played in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.