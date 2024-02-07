Lions Sign WR Tre’Quan Smith To Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions officially signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to a futures contract for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

Smith tried out for the team earlier in the day and it appears as though it went well enough for him to an a contract from Detroit.

Smith, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Saints.

Smith was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2021 and the Saints later waived him with a settlement. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad and finished out the year in Denver.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes for 278 yards receiving and a touchdown.