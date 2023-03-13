Lions Signing CB Cameron Sutton To Three-Year, $33M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing CB Cameron Sutton to a three-year, $33 million contract that includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

Sutton was one of the best available cornerbacks this year and should be a solid addition to the Lions’ secondary.

Sutton, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 that included a signing bonus of $736,128.

The Steelers re-signed Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract in 2021.

In 2022, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 43 tackles, three interceptions and 15 pass defenses.

