Lions Signing DL Christian Covington

Agent David Canter announced his client, DL Christian Covington, is signing a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

Covington, 29, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract in 2021 and eventually joined their practice before getting promoted in September of last year.

In 2022, Covington appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss.