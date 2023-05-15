Lions Signing K John Parker Romo

The Detroit Lions are signing K John Parker Romo following a successful tryout with the team, according to Aaron Wilson.

Romo, 25, wound up signing with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo last August before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

Over the course of his four-year college career, Romo appeared in 24 total games. He converted 51 of his 52 XPA’s (98.1%) and 20 of his 27 FGA’s (74.1%). Romo also filled in as the team’s punter during his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, with eight attempts for 354 yards.