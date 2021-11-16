Lions Signing K Riley Patterson Off Patriots’ PS, Adding K Aldrick Rosas To PS

The Detroit Lions are signing K Riley Patterson off of the Patriots’ practice squad on Tuesday, according to Mike Reiss.

Dave Birkett adds that the Lions are also signing K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.

The Lions made it clear that they were going to be adding a new kicker this week after the struggles from Ryan Santoso, who missed a field goal and extra point last weekend.

Patterson, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad.

During his college career at Memphis, Patterson converted 64 of 83 field goal attempts (77.1 percent) to go along with 240 of 246 extra point tries (97.6 percent) over the course of four seasons and 49 games.