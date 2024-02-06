Lions Signing OL Netane Muti To Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed OL Netane Muti to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Muti, 24, was selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $3,500,792 contract that included $205,792 guaranteed with Denver.

The Broncos waived Muti coming out of training camp in 2022 but brought him back on their practice squad. Muti spent time on and off the Broncos’ active roster before the Raiders opted to sign him off of Denver’s practice squad back in December.

Las Vegas re-signed him to a deal for the 2023 season but waived him coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad, where he spent most of the season.

For his career, Muti has appeared in 22 games with four starts.