Lions Signing QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Detroit Lions are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater, according to Ian Rapoport.

Bridgewater, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal and has been testing the free agent market.

In 2022, Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Dolphins, throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 683 yards and a completion percentage of 62 percent.