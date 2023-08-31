Lions Signing WR Daurice Fountain & DE Raymond Johnson To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Lions are signing WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.
Jay Morrison adds Detroit is signing DE Raymond Johnson after a standout preseason with the Bengals.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- G Kayode Awosika
- K Michael Badgley
- WR Dylan Drummond
- T Connor Galvin
- S Brandon Joseph
- CB Chase Lucas
- LB Trevor Nowaske
- DL Chris Smith
- T Max Pircher
- RB Zonovan Knight
- WR Daurice Fountain
- DE Raymond Johnson
Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.
The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.
Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts’ practice squad and the active roster.
The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in 2021 before releasing him and adding him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bears on a futures deal for 2022 before being let go at the end of the preseason.
In 2021, Fountain played in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.
