Lions Signing WR Daurice Fountain & DE Raymond Johnson To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Lions are signing WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.

Jay Morrison adds Detroit is signing DE Raymond Johnson after a standout preseason with the Bengals.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander G Kayode Awosika K Michael Badgley WR Dylan Drummond T Connor Galvin S Brandon Joseph CB Chase Lucas LB Trevor Nowaske DL Chris Smith T Max Pircher RB Zonovan Knight WR Daurice Fountain DE Raymond Johnson

Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.

Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts’ practice squad and the active roster.

The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in 2021 before releasing him and adding him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bears on a futures deal for 2022 before being let go at the end of the preseason.

In 2021, Fountain played in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.