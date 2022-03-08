Lions Signing WR Josh Reynolds To Two-Year, $12M Extension

Per his agency, the Detroit Lions are signing WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension worth $12 million.

Congrats to @J_Rey_11 on signing a two year extension with the Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/7FyFmLC4kM — Apex Sports Group (@ApexSportsGroup) March 8, 2022

Reynolds signed with the Titans last offseason in anticipation of a big role but was quickly buried on the depth chart. He later asked for his release from the team and was claimed by the Lions.

Reynolds, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Reynolds appeared in five games for the Titans and seven for the Lions. In total, Reynolds caught 29 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns.