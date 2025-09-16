Lions Signing WR Malik Cunningham To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are signing WR Malik Cunningham to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter.

The former quarterback at Louisville changed positions in the NFL and has spent time with the Patriots and Ravens.

Cunningham, 26, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after. He bounced on and off the roster and practice squad before later being signed away by the Ravens.

The Ravens cut Cunningham coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in 2025 but was again among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Cunningham appeared in two games for the Patriots, but did not record a statistic.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.