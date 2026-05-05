Cowboys Waive UDFA G Sidney Fugar

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys have waived UDFA G Sidney Fugar.

Archer adds Fugar was waived in correspondence with signing UDFA OL D.J. Wingfield.

Fugar, 23, was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Oakdale, Connecticut. He started his collegiate career at Western Illinois and redshirted in 2021 before starting all nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

From there, he transferred to South Carolina for the 2023 season before transferring to Baylor for his last two years.

In his FBS career, Fugar appeared in 34 games over three years at South Carolina and Baylor.