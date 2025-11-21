Lions TE Sam LaPorta Underwent Back Surgery, ‘Very Slim’ Chance To Return

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced that TE Sam LaPorta underwent surgery on his back, and the chances of him returning to play this season are “very, very slim,” per Dave Birkett.

Detroit wound up placing LaPorta on injured reserve last week. If Campbell’s statement has an indication, it appears that the tight end’s season is done,

LaPorta, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus.

In 2025, LaPorta appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 40 receptions on 49 targets for 489 yards (12.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.