Lions Tender ERFA LB Anthony Pittman

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions have tendered exclusive rights free agent LB Anthony Pittman.

Teams have sole negotiating rights with exclusive free agents and can tender them for one year at a minimum salary.

Pittman, 26, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Pittman has been with Detroit ever since, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. He returned on a futures deal in 2021 and signed an exclusive rights contract in 2022.

In 2022, Pittman appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble.