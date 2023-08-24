Lions Waive WR Denzel Mims From Injured Reserve

According to Field Yates, the Lions have waived WR Denzel Mims from injured reserve with a settlement.

He’ll go on waivers again and be subject to a potential claim.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

The Jets traded Mims to Detroit earlier this month for a conditional late-round pick swap. However, Mims was cut with an injury designation.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.