Lions Waive WR Isaiah Williams

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived WR Isaiah Williams.

Williams, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2024 draft. He was in the first year of a three-year, $2.845 million contract with a base salary of $795k for 2024.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two receptions on three targets for six yards.