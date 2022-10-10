The Detroit Lions announced they have waived WR Maurice Alexander on Monday.

#Lions waive WR Maurice Alexander — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2022

Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020.

He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022.

In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Stars and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.