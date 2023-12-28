Lions Waiving DB Chase Lucas

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are waiving DB Chase Lucas on Thursday.

The Lions have some notable players returning from injured reserve this week including S C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Lucas, 26, was named to the USA Today All-Freshman team and the All-Pac-12 Second team during his career at Arizona State. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason before re-adding him to their roster soon after.

In 2022, Lucas appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.