Lions Waiving/Injured WR Denzel Mims

The Detroit Lions are waiving/injured WR Denzel Mims with a calf injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s an unfortunate break for Mims, as Rapoport notes that he had a strong camp and could be given a second look when he is healthy.

Should Mims clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to

teams injured reserve list.

Mike Garafolo notes that the Jets will not receive the conditional draft selection as part of the trade that brought Mims to Detroit.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

From there, the Jets traded Mims to Detroit for a conditional sixth round draft pick and a seventh round pick in 2025.

Mims will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.